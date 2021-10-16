Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,406.44 ($44.51).

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,639.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,508.92. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,562 ($33.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

