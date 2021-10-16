Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.
ADNT opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Adient has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 107,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.3% in the second quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
