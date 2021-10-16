Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Adient has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 107,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.3% in the second quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.