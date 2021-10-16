Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:BW opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $540.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 295,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.