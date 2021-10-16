FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Cut by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.