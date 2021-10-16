Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $154,000.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.