Terreno Realty Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after buying an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after purchasing an additional 859,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.