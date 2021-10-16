IAMGOLD Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.32.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$326.34 million for the quarter.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

