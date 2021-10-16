Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.15 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,426 shares of company stock valued at $314,137. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

