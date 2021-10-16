Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $160.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $180.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

