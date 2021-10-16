Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.75 ($89.12).

ETR NEM opened at €89.42 ($105.20) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.24.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

