The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €126.28 ($148.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €134.34 ($158.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.80.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

