Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €720.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €713.17 ($839.02).

MC opened at €664.80 ($782.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €646.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €644.18. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

