Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €165.00 ($194.12) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.33 ($173.33).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €144.28 ($169.74) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €149.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €139.36.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

