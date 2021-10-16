Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.