Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARCH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.8% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

