Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$2.60 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Shares of TGB opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $638.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

