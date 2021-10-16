Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOLN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOLN opened at $19.80 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

