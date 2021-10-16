Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.78. Approximately 2,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The stock has a market cap of $802.30 million, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

