Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Advantage Energy traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 494320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.73.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.53.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.8112559 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.