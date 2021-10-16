Evotec Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, October 20th (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, October 20th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 20th.
EVTCY opened at $90.38 on Friday. Evotec has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.01.
Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $166.52 million during the quarter.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.