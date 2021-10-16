Evotec Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, October 20th (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, October 20th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 20th.

EVTCY opened at $90.38 on Friday. Evotec has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $166.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

