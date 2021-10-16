Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flexion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLXN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $474.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.