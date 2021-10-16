Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $67.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 52,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 677,520 shares.The stock last traded at $66.98 and had previously closed at $64.46.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $65,492,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.52.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

