Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $25.90. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKNO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

