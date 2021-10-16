Short Interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expands By 104.4%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,090,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the September 15th total of 24,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,044 shares in the company, valued at $243,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,540 shares of company stock worth $9,264,160 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ContextLogic by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.04 on Friday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.