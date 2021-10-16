Analysts Set Expectations for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

