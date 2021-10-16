Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Boeing Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Boeing in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

Shares of BA stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.11. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

