Zogenix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,733% compared to the average daily volume of 655 put options.

Zogenix stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

