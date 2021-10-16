Truist Securiti Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DGX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $142.50 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $132,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 334,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

