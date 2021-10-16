Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $129.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

