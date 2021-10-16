Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Stella David Acquires 30,003 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) insider Stella David acquired 30,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £111,011.10 ($145,036.71).

Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 404.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 1.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOM. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

