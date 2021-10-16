ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ObsEva has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

OBSV opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

