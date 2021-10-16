Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.58.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

