Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on Orange in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.51 ($14.72).

ORA stock opened at €9.51 ($11.19) on Tuesday. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.89.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

