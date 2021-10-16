Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.15. Legrand has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legrand will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

