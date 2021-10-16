Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.08 ($155.38).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €114.90 ($135.18) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.71.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.