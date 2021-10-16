Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

CA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.26 ($21.48).

Carrefour stock opened at €15.50 ($18.23) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.22.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

