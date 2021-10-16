Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CVE QST opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.13 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.79.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

