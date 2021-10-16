Raymond James Cuts Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$2.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ADZN opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$123.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

