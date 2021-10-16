Comparing Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Grey and International Baler’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A International Baler $8.99 million 1.10 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and International Baler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A International Baler 0.29% 0.33% 0.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Berkshire Grey and International Baler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 2 0 0 2.00 International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Grey presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than International Baler.

Summary

International Baler beats Berkshire Grey on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

About International Baler

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

