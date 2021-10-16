Analyzing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Transphorm alerts:

28.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Transphorm and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million 16.49 -$17.91 million ($0.56) -8.04 Pixelworks $40.85 million 5.75 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -11.49

Transphorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transphorm and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pixelworks 0 3 2 0 2.40

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 125.93%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.09%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -261.98% N/A -136.48% Pixelworks -65.70% -40.29% -27.93%

Summary

Transphorm beats Pixelworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.