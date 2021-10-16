Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.48. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

