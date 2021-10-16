Ryerson Holding Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ryerson has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $884.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 37.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ryerson by 35.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

