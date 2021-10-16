Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.31. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

