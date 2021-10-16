Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $932.76 million, a PE ratio of -137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in New Gold by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Gold by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

