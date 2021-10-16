FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $45.09 on Friday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lowered their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.