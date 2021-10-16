Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Acquires £562.80 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) per share, for a total transaction of £562.80 ($735.30).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Christopher Samuel bought 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £541.75 ($707.80).

ATST stock opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.38) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,019.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 992.96. Alliance Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 797 ($10.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

