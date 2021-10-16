Brian Duffy Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total transaction of £10,480,000 ($13,692,187.09).
The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.90. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 362.50 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,108 ($14.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,016.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 882.71.
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.