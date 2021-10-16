British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Sells £140,065.76 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 514.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

