Michael Tobin Purchases 25,316 Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) insider Michael Tobin purchased 25,316 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,733.84 ($24,475.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £44.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.81. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 37.66%. Bigblu Broadband’s payout ratio is 334.57%.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

