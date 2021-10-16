Michael Tobin Purchases 25,316 Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Stock

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) insider Michael Tobin purchased 25,316 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,733.84 ($24,475.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £44.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.81. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 37.66%. Bigblu Broadband’s payout ratio is 334.57%.

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.