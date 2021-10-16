Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.52

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $5.55. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 3,661 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $85.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $45,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,338 shares of company stock worth $191,667. Company insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Lifeway Foods worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

